NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,196,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 162,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.