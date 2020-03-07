NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.