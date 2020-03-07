NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.88.

NYSE:AON opened at $214.81 on Friday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

