NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2,706.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 1,066,148 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

