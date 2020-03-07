NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 39.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 922.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $121.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

