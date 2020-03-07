NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

