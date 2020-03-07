Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,825 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 171,083 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

