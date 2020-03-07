Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in W W Grainger by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in W W Grainger by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,064,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $284.63 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.