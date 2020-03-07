Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

SBR opened at $34.24 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $510.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

