Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

GGG stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

