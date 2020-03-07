Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVUS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.45. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

