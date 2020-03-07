On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

In other On Track Innovations news, Director William Carl Anderson III purchased 1,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Also, Director James Scott Medford purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.