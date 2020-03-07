Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Onespan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

OSPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

OSPN opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Onespan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Onespan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

