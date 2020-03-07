Oppenheimer Comments on GTT Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GTT Communications in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

GTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

GTT Communications stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 559,035 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

