Oppenheimer Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

