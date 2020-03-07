Oppenheimer Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $66.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $65.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,415.00 price objective on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

AZO stock opened at $1,060.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $924.25 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,077.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,127.68.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $313,996,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

