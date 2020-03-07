Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.62.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.