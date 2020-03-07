Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

OMI stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

