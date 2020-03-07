PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR alerts:

PDYPY stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.97. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.