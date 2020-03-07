Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Down 11.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) dropped 11.7% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50. The stock traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.31, approximately 686,057 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 472,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

POU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.55.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

