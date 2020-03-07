Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

