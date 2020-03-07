Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Party City Holdco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.