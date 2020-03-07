PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 174,217 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

