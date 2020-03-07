Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.41. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.