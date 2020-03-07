Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Pharma Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.24.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

