Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinterest by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 245,668 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,875 shares of company stock worth $13,692,223 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

