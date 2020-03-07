Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $744,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

