Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.97.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

