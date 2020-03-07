Piper Sandler Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

