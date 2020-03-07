Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 165,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,931 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after buying an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 251,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

