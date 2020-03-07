Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Cut to GBX 390 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEC. Peel Hunt cut Playtech to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital cut Playtech to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtech to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.50).

Shares of PTEC stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. The stock has a market cap of $706.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.83. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

