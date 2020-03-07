Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Popular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.