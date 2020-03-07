PPD to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPD in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

PPD stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. PPD has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18.

In other PPD news, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Insiders have bought 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 in the last ninety days.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

