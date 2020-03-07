Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $38,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $69.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.