Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 457,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

