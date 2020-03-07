Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

NYSE TRGP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 148,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 83.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

