Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Reduced by Analyst

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vectrus in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vectrus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.49 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vectrus by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.