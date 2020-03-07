Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. Argus initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $21.57 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

