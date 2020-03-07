Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

