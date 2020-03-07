Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issued By Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NXPI opened at $111.69 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.