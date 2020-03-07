Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

