Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Core-Mark in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 11.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 24.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

