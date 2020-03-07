Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Increased by Analyst

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Eaton Vance in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

