Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

UMPQ stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.