Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTWO. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. Q2 has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,124 shares of company stock worth $14,333,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

