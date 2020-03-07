Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Shares of HPE opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

