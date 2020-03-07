Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Reduced by Analyst

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

BR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $95.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

