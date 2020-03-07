Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of LW opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $120,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 144,479 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

