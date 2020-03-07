Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Boosted by KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NXPI stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

