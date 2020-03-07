Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

